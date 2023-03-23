SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.07

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.07 and traded as low as C$10.38. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.41, with a volume of 58,303 shares trading hands.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

