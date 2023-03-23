sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $43.08 million and $4.35 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.00358047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,110.92 or 0.26024091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010165 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,106,600 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

