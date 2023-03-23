SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $106.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.09. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

