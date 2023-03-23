S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 1.8 %

SANW opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.12. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in S&W Seed by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

