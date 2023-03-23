T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Shares Up 1.5%

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.29. 17,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 7,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period.

About T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.