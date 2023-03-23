Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 14th

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$3.94. 394,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,566. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.28 and a twelve month high of C$6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TVE. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

