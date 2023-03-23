Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Quantum Financial Advisors LLC

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $158.08. 922,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

