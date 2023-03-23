Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,881,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,476,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 67.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

