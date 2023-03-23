Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $232.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average is $240.79. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

