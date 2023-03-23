TD Securities Increases Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target to C$4.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from $6.75 to $6.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

DLHTF stock remained flat at C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.08.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

