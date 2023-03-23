Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 546.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Humana by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 313.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Humana by 78.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at $3,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insider Activity at Humana

Humana Price Performance

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $498.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.53 and a 200 day moving average of $507.82. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

