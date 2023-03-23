Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $7,891,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,113.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,712 shares of company stock valued at $626,035 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.