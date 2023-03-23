Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,011. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TNET opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

