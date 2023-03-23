Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.38.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.