Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.