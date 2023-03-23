Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $35,967,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 0.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

