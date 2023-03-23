Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 996,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,164,000 after acquiring an additional 169,170 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after buying an additional 336,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

LHCG opened at $169.81 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.32 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $164.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

