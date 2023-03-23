Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 69,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

