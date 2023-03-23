Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $960,000 Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 86,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $117.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 202.16 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.