Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 569 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.43. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $217.41.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,506,294 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

