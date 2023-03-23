Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 43,895 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 571.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.