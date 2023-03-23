Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,205 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TUR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TUR opened at $33.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

