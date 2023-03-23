Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $192.12 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

