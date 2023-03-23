Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.