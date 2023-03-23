Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,625 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 4.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

