Tenset (10SET) Hits 1-Day Volume of $151,001.39

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $105.31 million and $151,001.39 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tenset has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00358179 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.84 or 0.26033721 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010168 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,400,636 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

