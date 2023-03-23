Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, March 24th.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of TERN stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.
Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
