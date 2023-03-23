Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $741.62 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $741.62 million and approximately $71.44 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004771 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003171 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,170,146,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,044,711,798 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

