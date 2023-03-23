Terra Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00004782 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $322.09 million and $24.43 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009524 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003160 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 239,137,048 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

