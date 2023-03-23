Terran Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

