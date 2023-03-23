The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Holdings Lifted by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.57 and its 200-day moving average is $351.32. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $307.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.13.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

