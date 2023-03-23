The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,063.09

Shares of The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,063.09 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 1,025 ($12.59). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.02), with a volume of 35,881 shares changing hands.

The Brunner Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,033.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.16.

The Brunner Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from The Brunner Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 26,250.00%.

About The Brunner Investment Trust

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

