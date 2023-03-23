The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

