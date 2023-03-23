The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Lessened by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,571 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE COO traded up $7.37 on Thursday, hitting $351.90. 41,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.