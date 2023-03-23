The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.24

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.24 and last traded at $78.95, with a volume of 21291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DSGX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

