The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $280.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $237.30 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $289.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

