The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,349,000 after purchasing an additional 538,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,582,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

