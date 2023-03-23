The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Sells $74,847.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Reiman sold 2,825 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.52, for a total value of $676,644.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total value of $132,600.60.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $247.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.04 and its 200 day moving average is $230.59. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.54.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after buying an additional 41,542 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.