The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 16,737 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $82,178.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 810,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,150.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Good Food alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $12,231.33.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $100,250.00.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

Real Good Food stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Featured Stories

