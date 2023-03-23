The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 2,481 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 2,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $12,231.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 806,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,737 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $82,178.67.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $100,250.00.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

RGF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

