The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $966.17 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $966.17 million and approximately $179.76 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00357861 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.30 or 0.26014583 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010160 BTC.

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox launched on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

