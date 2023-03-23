The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 2.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,764. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

