The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,863,000 after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.63 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

