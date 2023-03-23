The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 20,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.31, for a total transaction of $3,706,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,618.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

