The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford Sells 1,139 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69.

On Thursday, January 12th, Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $95.21 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,054,000 after purchasing an additional 828,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

