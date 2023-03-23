The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.