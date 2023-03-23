The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

WMB opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

