Threshold Price Reaches $0.0422 (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Threshold has a total market cap of $421.99 million and approximately $31.01 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030565 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019015 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00202083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,241.63 or 1.00044841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002309 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179716 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04132699 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $48,626,567.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

