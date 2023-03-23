Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as low as $10.17. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 362 shares.
Separately, HSBC cut Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Tiger Brands Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.
