Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as low as $10.17. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 362 shares.

Separately, HSBC cut Tiger Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2849 per share. This is a positive change from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tiger Brands’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

