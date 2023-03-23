Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,213. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,060,408 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Toast by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Toast by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

